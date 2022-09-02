File photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Gisborne District Councillor Kerry Worsnop, about the news that overseas firms have bought Huiarua and Matanui Stations for forestry conversion.

On with the show:

Kerry Worsnop:

This Gisborne District Councillor and farmer is one of the signatories to the Open Letter to farmers in the NZ Farmers Weekly about He Waka Eke Noa. Today she laments the loss of two high-profile East Coast sheep and beef properties to pine trees and comments on why He Waka Eke Noa is letting farmers down.

Don Carson:

What is a wilding pine? Is Radiata a wilding pine? We ask the PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster on the prospects for the most important of farming seasons - spring.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.

Barry Soper:

We ask our political correspondent if the current government is the worst ever (as claimed by Matthew Hooton).

