Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Beef + Lamb NZ chair Kate Acland, to get her thoughts on last night’s Rural Issues Debate. If you missed it, you can watch the whole debate here.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum:

We find our well-travelled producer in Auckland on the “morning after” last night’s Ag Leaders Debate at Mystery Creek.

Kate Acland:

The chair of Beef + Lamb NZ does her best impersonation of Switzerland when asked who won last night’s debate, plus, she says her industry-good organisation has not done a back-flip over methane emissions.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

It’s Farmside Footy with the sire of three All Blacks! But is he drinking red wine in Toulouse or is he milking cows on this coastal Taranaki farm?

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy talks about a new drought indicator tool, developed in association with MPI.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent pondered the winners and losers from the rural (Mystery Creek) and finance (Queenstown) debates last night.

Listen below:



