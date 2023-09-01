Jamie Mackay asked Potatoes New Zealand chief executive Kate Trufitt if there was a spud shortage. Photo / Pixabay

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Potatoes New Zealand chief executive Kate Trufitt, to find out if there is a spud shortage heading our way.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

With the countdown to October 14 now officially underway, we look at the Ag policies of the leading parties. But we ask the Prince of the Provinces whether NZ First is indeed a leading party.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers, one in Palmy North for the Top Four Secondary School rugby, and the other about to head into the woolshed in the Maniototo.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA Weather Guy. It’s day one of spring. What will it bring? We get NIWA’s latest outlook.

Kate Trufitt:

We finally tracked down the long-lost, but new chief executive of Potatoes NZ. And what a delight she was!

Barry Soper:

Six weeks out from the election, we ask our political pundit to call it. Plus, did Eugenie Sage unlawfully take the photo of the Greenpeace protestors?

