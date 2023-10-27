The Country Full Show: Friday, October 27, 2023

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Brian Dickison to round up details of the Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test Series in Ashburton.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino

NIWA’s weather guy on a late season polar blast and the damaging frosts that will follow. Plus is the North Island about to get wet? And what’s happened to the El Nino drought? Is it fake news?

Shane McManaway

We catch up with a well-known agribusiness leader, entrepreneur, Wairarapa farmer and founder and chair of the Zanda McDonald Award (with entries closing on October 31) which is now in its 10th year. And what’s with the 11ha of chrysanthemums?

Brian Dickison

Forget the Bledisloe Cup, the country’s most talented sheepdogs are set to take on their Aussie counterparts in the 2023 Purina PRO PLAN Trans-Tasman Sheep Dog Trial Test Series today and tomorrow, with the Kiwi team determined to win back the prestigious Wayleggo Cup – having won 21 of the 35 matches since the competition’s inception in 1985. We talk to a very proud Southland farmer on debut for his country this afternoon at the Ashburton Showgrounds.

Smiley Barrett

It’s our final episode of Farmside Footy with our man on the ground on the ground in Paris, two days out from the RWC Final against the Springboks. We catch up the Sir Tristram of All Blacks rugby!

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe

Today’s panel wraps the show as we talk weather, farming, footy and golf (with the Emerson’s Country Open due to tee off in Wedderburn on Nov 10).

