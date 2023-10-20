Photo / Glenn Taylor

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum broadcasts from Dunedin, while Jamie Mackay takes in the sights and sounds of the Hawke’s Bay A & P Show.

On with the show:

Paul Paynter:

Eight months after Cyclone Gabrielle, the general manager of The Yummy Fruit Co. says there are “years of work ahead of us” but on a positive note, the region’s horticulture sector has had a “wonderful” spring season so far.

Catherine Wedd:

The new MP for Tukituki says her National Party has a lot of rural representation - including herself. She tells us about her farming background and ponders who the new Minister for Agriculture could be.

Sir David Fagan:

Jamie catches up with a shearing legend for a yarn about the second event for the North Island season, which is taking place at the Hawke’s Bay A & P Show.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

It’s Farmside Footy with our man on the ground at the Rugby World Cup in France who has three sons in the starting lineup for this weekend’s semi-final. He spills the beans on one of his touring party who got red-carded and sent home for breaking the rules.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster looks at what’s in store for the All Blacks this weekend in France and the possibility of an El Niño summer drought back home.

Susie Elliot:

The woman behind Lammermoor Distillery has travelled all the way from Ranfurly in the Maniototo to be an exhibitor at the Hawke’s Bay A & P Show.

Ainsley Harte:

Jamie speaks to a member of the “Posh Piggies” - a Pork Lords syndicate - who is clad in animal print and a tiara to honour “Carole Baskin” - the pig she has in the running for the Pork Lords Shield. She is also looking forward to the 2023 Pork Lords’ Ball taking place after Hawke’s Bay A & P Show this evening.

Paul Harris:

Jamie catches up with the man Hawke’s Bay locals know as “Tall Paul from Tutira”. He updates us on his sheep, beef and dairy farm’s recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle, which he reckons will take about three years to get back to normal.

