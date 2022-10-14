The Country host Jamie Mackay at AgFest 2022. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Jamie Mackay live from AgFest in Greymouth, where he interviewed a cast of 1000s and refereed a fiery debate between Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie and Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor.

On with the show:

Bryce McKenzie and Damien O'Connor:

Jamie Mackay referees a debate between the Groundswell NZ co-founder and the Minister of Agriculture. McKenzie questions whether O'Connor stands up for Kiwi farmers after the Government's farm emissions pricing scheme. He also talks about Groundswell NZ's planned protest against the scheme and warns that "this is just the beginning".

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers is no fan of the farm emissions pricing scheme, saying it will destroy rural communities.

Penny Simmonds:

The National MP for Invercargill doesn't hold back, saying the emissions plan is "sheer stupidity and incompetence" and will ruin rural economies.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays is taking notes at AgFest for his own big event happening in November.

Phil Duncan:

Our man from Weatherwatch.co.nz explains the science behind why the main pavilion at AgFest blew over early this morning.

Tania Gibson:

Jamie Mackay catches up with the mayor of Greymouth for a yarn about Three Waters.

Tracey Anderson:

One of AgFest's organisers joins The Country to celebrate the event's success, despite a windy start.

Neal Shaw and Rob Auld:

Mackay chats to a couple of AgFest exhibitors, Neal Shaw, the commercial manager of Plasback and Rob Auld, the managing director of Auld Farm Distillery.

Listen below: