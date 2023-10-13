It's a certain radio host's birthday today.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates his 64th birthday with a famous Beatles song. He also catches up with Sir Don McKinnon to find out more about the NZ Liberation Museum - Te Arawhata - in Le Quesnoy, France.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy comes up with a windy election day forecast, plus a forecast for the footy in Paris on Saturday night.

Sir Don McKinnon:

We talk to an iconic Kiwi who’s been one of the driving forces behind the launch (and opening this week) of the NZ Liberation Museum - Te Arawhata - in Le Quesnoy, France.

It commemorates the triumph of Kiwi soldiers who liberated the people of the small French town from four years of German occupation during World War II.

It’s New Zealand’s first memorial museum in Europe for Kiwi soldiers who died on the Western Front.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

It’s the Dangen Zone panel, as we ask two young leaders in agriculture what they want for the primary sector from an incoming government - regardless of its political colours.

Smiley Barrett:

It’s Farmside Footy with our man on the ground in France. Unlike Mark Telea, he’s been happily breaking his night-time curfew.

