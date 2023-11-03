Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Emma Poole and Tim Dangen, for another exciting episode of “The Dangen Zone”.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy comments on the just-released three-month outlook. He warns the dry is coming.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

We head back to the Dangen Zone. Poole has been working for Fonterra for the last few months, helping to put together a roadshow to educate vets about supporting their farmers through the emissions journey. While Dangen has been busy encouraging our best and brightest students to sample agriculture.

Sandra Matthews:

East Coast sheep and beef farmer and the National Board chairwoman of Rural Women NZ. Today we talk about some of the climatic challenges facing her region and some of the financial challenges currently facing sheep farmers across the country.

Jeremy Rookes:

It’s time for a dose of bitter cynicism from a former sheep farmer as lamb schedule prices are earlier and further than many expected.

Murray Deaker:

We wrap the week on a lighter note by talking rugby and golf with one of New Zealand’s most beloved sports broadcasters.

