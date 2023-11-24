The new Government: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, National leader and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Act Party leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The new Government: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, National leader and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Act Party leader David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The new National-Act-NZ First Government has been revealed, so today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Todd McClay, our new Minister of Agriculture.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

We talk to the new Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing, and Trade on what he’d like to achieve in the next three years - and what he’d like to repeal before Christmas. He also updates us on New Zealand’s trading future with India.

Te Radar:

Rural MC and voice of the Young Farmer contest speculates on whether Winston Peters and David Seymour will play nicely together. He also takes umbrage at being called The Country’s lifestyle correspondent, before launching into one of his favourite rural lifestyle stories.

Chris Russell:

Our correspondent from across the ditch comments on the highs and lows of Australian cricket and rugby before turning to farming, with an update on beef and lamb markets and unpredictable weather.

Dr David Burger:

DairyNZ’s general manager for sustainable dairy shares the results from DairyNZ’s five-year Selwyn and Hinds programme in terms of Nitrogen loss reduction.

Listen below:







