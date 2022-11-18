File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with National Party leader Christopher Luxon, who popped into The Country HQ for a chinwag.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader joined us in our Dunedin studios to discuss the Roy Morgan poll, the response to He Waka Eke Noa, Three Waters, carbon farming, getting tough on crime and “spending the night” with Barack Obama.

Marty Verry:

The chief executive of the Red Stag Group (who runs the Southern Hemisphere’s largest sawmill) says New Zealand needs to convert fewer farms to forestry, and this comes from a forester!

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

The Norwood panel finds the chief executive in Palmerston North and the brand ambassador in Edinburgh on his way to Twickenham to watch his three boys take on the English.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders whether Christopher Luxon is “accident prone”.

Listen below: