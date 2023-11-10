Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is broadcasting live from Wedderburn in the Maniototo, at the Emerson’s Tiny Pub, for the worldwide launch of the 2023 Emerson’s Mackaiser - before a spot of golf in the annual Emerson’s Country Open.
On with the show:
Greg Menzies:
The Emerson’s Brewery sales and marketing manager reveals why the Mackaiser is a “bit more punchy” this year.
Richard McIntyre:
Federated Farmers dairy chair on Fonterra’s 30 per cent emissions reduction announcement and how farmers will achieve this. He also criticises Greenpeace’s “anti-farming” reaction to it.
Mike Firth and Tony Neilson:
The Makaiser launch winners have travelled all the way from the Wairarapa. Mike Firth is a Martinborough sheep and beef farmer and Tony Neilson is a Dannivirke sheep and beef farmer who also has a dairy farm at Ōpunake.
Stu Duncan:
The unofficial mayor of Wedderburn, and owner of the golf course, pops into the Tiny Pub to talk about how tourism is helping his community.
Tyla Toheriri:
We catch up with a graduate of Silver Fern Farms’ inaugural livestock talent programme to find out how she’s “learning lots with lots more to learn”.
Ben Dooley:
Southland farmer and social media guru joins us all the way from Wyndham. He reveals being popular on YouTube may not provide a supplementary on-farm income but he has gained a lot of UK and US fans.
