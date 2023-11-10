The view across the road from The Emerson's Country Golf Classic.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is broadcasting live from Wedderburn in the Maniototo, at the Emerson’s Tiny Pub, for the worldwide launch of the 2023 Emerson’s Mackaiser - before a spot of golf in the annual Emerson’s Country Open.

On with the show:

Greg Menzies:

The Emerson’s Brewery sales and marketing manager reveals why the Mackaiser is a “bit more punchy” this year.

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers dairy chair on Fonterra’s 30 per cent emissions reduction announcement and how farmers will achieve this. He also criticises Greenpeace’s “anti-farming” reaction to it.

Mike Firth and Tony Neilson:

The Makaiser launch winners have travelled all the way from the Wairarapa. Mike Firth is a Martinborough sheep and beef farmer and Tony Neilson is a Dannivirke sheep and beef farmer who also has a dairy farm at Ōpunake.

Stu Duncan:

The unofficial mayor of Wedderburn, and owner of the golf course, pops into the Tiny Pub to talk about how tourism is helping his community.

Tyla Toheriri:

We catch up with a graduate of Silver Fern Farms’ inaugural livestock talent programme to find out how she’s “learning lots with lots more to learn”.

Ben Dooley:

Southland farmer and social media guru joins us all the way from Wyndham. He reveals being popular on YouTube may not provide a supplementary on-farm income but he has gained a lot of UK and US fans.

Listen below:



