Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Norwood ambassador Kevin “Smiley” Barrett, for a yarn about footy, and how things are going on his Taranaki farm.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster says the weekend is going to be warm, wet and windy.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent on why on earth Aussie police tasered a 95-year-old woman. Plus, he comments on why milk production is falling - despite high prices - and how mad cow disease in the US is unlikely to affect trade.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

Today the Norwood ambassador takes a break from his Taranaki farm to talk weather, rugby, and whether a drop in the farmgate milk price affects his organic farming operation.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s time for Farmside Footy with Joe Wheeler, who talks about the future of Super Rugby Pacific, and his former Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith’s last home game.

Grant Edwards:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson wool gives us his monthly update on the market.

