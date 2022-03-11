Photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay found out from Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation that the main event at Mystery Creek is postponed and will now run from November 30 - December 3, 2022.

Grant Dodson and David Rhodes:

The president and chief executive, respectively, of the NZ Forest Owners Association, discuss the importance of production forestry to the New Zealand economy and why "carbon farming" presents a real opportunity for pastoral farmers.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays announces the postponement of New Zealand's biggest agricultural event to November 30 - December 3, 2022.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel ponders farming, forestry and footy.

Liam Squire:

Is a former All Black turned farmer/spraying contractor who says it's much easier to talk to the media as a former All Black.

Jamie Cunninghame:

PGG Wrightson Livestock's National Dairy Specialist on why dairy cows are good value for money.

