Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay found out from Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation that the main event at Mystery Creek is postponed and will now run from November 30 - December 3, 2022.
On with the show:
Grant Dodson and David Rhodes:
The president and chief executive, respectively, of the NZ Forest Owners Association, discuss the importance of production forestry to the New Zealand economy and why "carbon farming" presents a real opportunity for pastoral farmers.
Peter Nation:
The chief executive of Fieldays announces the postponement of New Zealand's biggest agricultural event to November 30 - December 3, 2022.
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's panel ponders farming, forestry and footy.
Liam Squire:
Is a former All Black turned farmer/spraying contractor who says it's much easier to talk to the media as a former All Black.
Jamie Cunninghame:
PGG Wrightson Livestock's National Dairy Specialist on why dairy cows are good value for money.
Listen below: