Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Syd Slee, the man behind the protest that shocked the nation in 1978 - “Bloody Friday”.

On with the show:

Syd Slee:

We go back in time 45 years to 1978 and a farmer protest that shocked the nation, when almost 300 farmers slaughtered up to 1500 sheep in the centre of Invercargill, in a last-ditch desperate plea to stop prolonged industrial action in the meat industry.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading primary sector academics asks where the primary sector fits in when it comes to managed retreat.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather forecaster comes up with a Fieldays forecast and says when it comes to an El Niño summer, be careful what you wish for.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy as we cast an eye over this weekend’s Super Rugby quarter-finals with a former Highlander and current player agent.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders possibly Labour’s worst week in government, but is there “trouble at mill” for National with a rampant Act Party demanding meaningful policy change?

