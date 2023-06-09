Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Syd Slee, the man behind the protest that shocked the nation in 1978 - “Bloody Friday”.
On with the show:
Syd Slee:
We go back in time 45 years to 1978 and a farmer protest that shocked the nation, when almost 300 farmers slaughtered up to 1500 sheep in the centre of Invercargill, in a last-ditch desperate plea to stop prolonged industrial action in the meat industry.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of our leading primary sector academics asks where the primary sector fits in when it comes to managed retreat.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA’s weather forecaster comes up with a Fieldays forecast and says when it comes to an El Niño summer, be careful what you wish for.
Joe Wheeler:
It’s Farmside Footy as we cast an eye over this weekend’s Super Rugby quarter-finals with a former Highlander and current player agent.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders possibly Labour’s worst week in government, but is there “trouble at mill” for National with a rampant Act Party demanding meaningful policy change?
