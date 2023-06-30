Photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Hawke’s Bay apple grower Andrew Douglas, to find out why he’s unhappy with the Government’s long-awaited funding package for farmers and growers hit by cyclones and storms in the North Island.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA’s weather guy if the cavalry, in the form of El Niño, is on its way.

Andrew Douglas:

The Government has announced its long-awaited funding package for farmers and growers hit by cyclones and storms in the North Island. But some growers are calling it a “slap in the face” and it will result in long-established farming families walking off the land. We talk to a frustrated and disgruntled Hawke’s Bay apple grower.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ does his “exit interview” looking back on 15 years at the helm of the industry-good body.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the wool market and we take a trip down memory lane to 1986.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders wayward Labour MPs and an election that’s National’s to lose.

Listen below:



