Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Greg Peyroux, to find out why OmniEye is now looking at cattle instead of sheep.

Chris Luxon:

The National Party Leader talks about abortion, Matariki, recession and a clean-out at the top of the National Party.

Nathan Guy:

The Former Nat and Minister for Agriculture today's been announced as the new chair of the Meat Industry Association, after last month picking up chair of Apiculture NZ.

Greg Peyroux:

We kick off week three of our Future of Farming series - Innovation and Technology with Greg Peyroux from OmniEye.

Phil Duncan:

Our man from Weatherwatch.co.nz with what to expect as we move further into the depths of winter.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

