Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up on the latest from Tai Rāwhiti as the region remains in a state of emergency due to torrential rain.

On with the show:

Joe Wheeler:

Our Farmside Footy correspondent is live in the studio talking about the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders for the Super Rugby Final this weekend.

Chris Brandolino:

Niwa’s weather guy updates the flooding on the East Coast and says the worst could still be yet to come.

Sandra Faulkner:

The Chair of the Rural Co-ordination Group in Tai Rāwhiti encourages farmers to reach out and ask for support, as Mother Nature dishes out another beating.

Lawrence Field:

Wairarapa accountant (and former 1995 Sharemilker of the Year) is running Rabobank’s Financial Skills Workshop. It’s all about taking control of your finances, in response to the volatility in the current environment - be that product prices, extreme weather, on-farm inflation and increased interest rates.

Rowena Duncum:

Earlier this morning we caught up with The Country’s executive producer on tour in Scotland for the World Shearing Champs at the Royal Highland Show.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel are both in Canterbury but is only one of them backing the Crusaders? We talk bull and footy!

