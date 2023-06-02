File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay decides to give the forestry industry a bit of love by catching up with Don Carson from the NZ Forestry Owners Association.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy on our winter outlook, with the prospect of above-average temperatures for much of the country. But will it stop raining and where’s El Nino?

Don Carson:

We show the forestry industry some much-needed love after it’s been caught up in a perfect storm of Cyclone Gabrielle, a global downturn in log demand and prices, high inflation, high interest rates, the PR disaster around slash and Paddy Gower.

Today’s farmer panel features a couple of hardy sheep and beef farmers from the Maniototo and North Canterbury.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst comments on the bank’s latest Global Beef Quarterly report which sees Argentinean beef exports on the rise, with the lion’s share heading to China. We ask what that means for New Zealand farmers.

Joe Wheeler:

It’s Farmside Footy as we head to the business end of the Super Rugby season. Can Joey’s Highlanders beat the Blues? And what about the game of the round - the Canes vs the Crusaders?

