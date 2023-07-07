File photo / Kimmy Williams / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Te Radar, who is busy being the voice of the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final. Catch the Grand Final Evening Show livestream from 6 pm on Saturday, July 8 here.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year joins us from Winchester on the practical day of the Grand Final.

Hamish Marr:

We catch up with the newly-appointed New Zealand Special Trade Envoy, a Methven mixed arable farmer who reckons he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty on the farm, or around the world.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

We ask today’s farmer panel what they think about synthetic carpets in 600 rural schools.

Grant Nisbett:

New Zealand’s most iconic rugby commentator comes off the bench, at late notice, to talk a bit of footy ahead of the first test of the World Cup season.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a career that even exceeds Grant Nisbett’s in duration! Plus, he talks about a government whose duration on the Treasury Benches looks tenuous.

