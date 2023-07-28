On The Country: Jamie Mackay asks Don Carson about the future of forestry. Photo / Nicola Topping

On The Country: Jamie Mackay asks Don Carson about the future of forestry. Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asks Don Carson of the Forest Owners Association if forestry has a future without carbon credits.

On with the show:

Murray Deaker:

Ten years on from stepping aside from his award-winning sports show on Newstalk ZB, the great man is back, and today, in a radio exclusive with The Country he announces the subject of his first podcast, due to drop in early August.

Patrick Crawshaw:

This month’s Farmstrong farmer runs a 285-ha sheep and beef property in cyclone-ravaged Patoka in Hawke’s Bay. And if that’s not enough on his plate, he’s also recently been elected to the Board of Beef + Lamb NZ and was a grand finalist in the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest. How does he fit it all into a day and fix his farm in the process? We ask him.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster comments on the just-released Updated Seasonal Climate Outlook, and El Niño is on its way!

Don Carson:

Has the PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association really earned his keep of late, by petitioning the Government to reset the ETS with an increased floor price setting for carbon? And does forestry have a good future without carbon credits?

Listen below: