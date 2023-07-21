The Country's executive producer Rowena Duncum, China correspondent Hunter McGregor, and The Country host Jamie Mackay. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Today on the show, The Country’s Shanghai correspondent Hunter McGregor popped into the studio to give his China update in person.

On with the show:

Hunter McGregor:

Welcome our China-based correspondent into the studio.

Professor Myles Allen:

In today’s keynote interview - an Oxford University academic and international expert on climate issues, who’s in NZ for a speaking tour. Today we tell you everything you ever needed to know about methane v carbon dioxide GHGs, why planting trees is not the answer to saving the planet, and why farmers and their ruminant livestock are not villains.

Justine Kidd:

The 2013 Dairy Woman of the Year is now with Beef + Lamb NZ. She believes farmers have now got some clarity from the Government’s recently announced cyclone relief package and says they now know what support is and isn’t in the pipeline for them. She says the package is about debt support, which will see farmers coming to arrangements with their banks and may involve a reduced interest rate. Unfortunately, though, it won’t be enough for some.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy talks about flooding and winds, yet again, for the North Island.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s panel talks about farming and footy.

