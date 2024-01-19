West Coasters are bracing for more torrential downpours after a night of rain. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll; to learn more about the wild weather on the West Coast.

On with the show:

Ben Noll:

NIWA meteorologist gives us an update on the wild weather on the West Coast, along with the muggy weather elsewhere. He also lets us in on what’s in store for next week.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today’s farmer panel hails from the Manioto and North Canterbury. They talk about weather, water restrictions, sending stock away and trying to get time off-farm.

Lynda Coppersmith:

FMG Young Farmer of the Year’s chief executive says preparations for the new season are in full swing, with the regional finals kicking off in Otago Southland on February 9.

Sophie Trigger:

Newstalk ZB senior political reporter is in Christchurch, where the National Party has just wrapped up its annual caucus retreat. She talks about the “big hole” Golriz Ghahraman leaves in the Green Party and Parliament.

Jason Pine:

Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport host comments on a big weekend which he describes as a “couch potato’s delight”.

Listen below:



