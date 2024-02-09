Sacha Bond, seen here becoming the first woman to shear 700 sheep in nine hours, is attempting another 9-hour world record today.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Hokonui’s breakfast host Kirstin Chittock, who is on the ground at Sacha Bond’s 9-hour strong wool ewe shearing world record attempt in Southland.

On with the show:

Nathan Guy:

The chair of the Meat Industry Association comments on falling red meat prices in 2023 - down 11 per cent compared to the previous year - despite increased export volumes.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy comments on the big dry in Canterbury and beyond and if a break in the weather is on the way for the dry regions.

Kristin Chittock:

We catch up with Hokonui’s breakfast host on the ground at lunchtime in Sacha Bond’s 9-hour strong wool ewe shearing record attempt, where currently she’s one off the world record pace.

Jeremy Rookes:

He may be a bitter, twisted and cynical man but we love our lifestyle/hobby farmer correspondent nonetheless. Today we talk about dry weather, the infrastructure woes of this country and why we’re not harvesting our natural resources.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent has his say on “right to disconnect”. Plus, we update the situation aboard the live animal export ship marooned of the coast of WA, whether seaweed is the silver bullet for methane reduction and Tay Tay!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent looks back on Waitangi week and the reception Winston, David and Shane got.

