Photo / Greg Bowker

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National MP Andrew Hoggard, to hear more about his maiden speech in Parliament this week.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The former president of Federated Farmers made his maiden speech in Parliament yesterday. And gumboots and cowboy hats were the order of the day.

Kate Acland:

The Chair of Beef + Lamb NZ doesn’t want to miss out on the “love-in” of industry-good bodies to create “one voice” for rural New Zealand. Plus, we preview National Lamb Day on February 15.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel talks about the dry, lamb prices, wool prices, Californian thistles, and a visit from the bank manager!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent talks about James, Chloe, Golriz, Winston, Judith, Shane, David and Waitangi.

