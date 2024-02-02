Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National MP Andrew Hoggard, to hear more about his maiden speech in Parliament this week.
On with the show:
Andrew Hoggard:
The former president of Federated Farmers made his maiden speech in Parliament yesterday. And gumboots and cowboy hats were the order of the day.
Kate Acland:
The Chair of Beef + Lamb NZ doesn’t want to miss out on the “love-in” of industry-good bodies to create “one voice” for rural New Zealand. Plus, we preview National Lamb Day on February 15.
Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:
Today’s farmer panel talks about the dry, lamb prices, wool prices, Californian thistles, and a visit from the bank manager!
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent talks about James, Chloe, Golriz, Winston, Judith, Shane, David and Waitangi.
Listen below: