Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Southland dairy farmer Bevan Collie who has had first-hand experience of Covid on-farm.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster comments on relieving rain but says more is needed. Meanwhile, grain and seed farmers on the east coast of both islands are crying out for some dry weather.

Dave Martin:

It's the Little Field Days that could! We talk to the event director of the East Coast Farming Expo, which is still going ahead at Wairoa on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of Avocado NZ - an industry that knows only too well what it's like to be "smashed" - on toast, in the markets and by the weather.

Bevan Collie:

This Southland dairy farmer has first-hand experience of Covid on-farm. He warns other farmers to ignore Omicron at their peril.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel talks farming, footy and protesters.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the changing political landscape with (anecdotally) more and more Kiwis supporting the anti-mandate protest in Wellington.

Listen below: