Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a prominent figure in New Zealand’s agribusiness sector, and the newly-crowned 2023 Chairperson of the Year at the Deloitte Top 200 Awards, Rob Hewett.

On with the show:

Rob Hewett:

We catch up with the Chairperson of the Year at the Deloitte Top 200 Awards - a carbon-positive South Otago farmer who wears many leadership hats in agribusiness - including co-chairing Silver Fern Farms and chairing Farmlands.

Ranveer Chandra:

The managing director for research for industry, and chief technology officer of Agri-Food at Microsoft, talks about how agriculture stands to benefit significantly from disruptive AI, as new technologies help deliver more produce and revenue from farming while doing it more sustainably.

Blair “Blizzard” McLean and Jane Hunter:

It’s your chance to win as we spread some Christmas cheer with our PGG Wrightson viticulture correspondent and an icon of the New Zealand wine industry.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

The Dangen Zone Panel ponders a Christmas wish list for Santa from two of New Zealand’s leading young farmers.

Listen below:







