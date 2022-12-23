Merry Christmas from The Country! Photo / File

It’s the final show of 2022, so Jamie Mackay catches up with a cast of 1000s.

On with the show:

Today Mackay has a yarn to record-breaking shearer Jack Fagan, and Norwood chief executive Tim Myers.

Next, he catches up with prodigal son Jeremy Rookes who returned for a panel discussion with Stu Loe “because the fans demanded it”.

Then it’s on to another panel for a catch-up with Stu Duncan and Graeme Smith, before finding out what’s in store for the festive season with NIWA weatherman Chris Brandolino.

Steelfort chief executive John McOviney is up next before Myers returns for another panel discussion, this time with a rather dusty Norwood ambassador, Kevin “Smiley” Barrett.

The Country will be back with Rowena Duncum on January 16, 2022. Thanks for tuning in and catch you next year!

