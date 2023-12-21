Merry Christmas from The Country. Photo / Brad Markham

It’s the final show of the year for The Country, so Jamie Mackay catches up with a cast of thousands to reminisce on the year that was. He also reveals his Ag Person of the Year. The Country will be back on January 15 - have a safe and happy Christmas and New Year everyone!

On with the show:

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

It’s our Ag Person of the Year (and her brother). A dynamic young woman who well and truly smashed the grass ceiling in 2023.

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers president, and Jamie Mackay’s 2022 Ag Person of the Year, is close but no cigar this year.

Jim Hopkins:

A rural raconteur comes up with his Ag Person of the Year.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for the industry and, in an annual tradition, names his Ag Person of the Year.

Jeremy Rookes:

It’s “Jezza’s Razzies” as our resident hobby farmer hands out his rural gongs for 2023.

Graeme Williams:

The East Coast Bush Poet offers a poetic end to 2023 as he tries to get to the bottom of Grant’s fiscal hole.

