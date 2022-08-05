Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with stock agent Peter Walsh, to chat about his son Tom's shot-put chances at the Commonwealth Games.

On with the show:

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI is confident we can fend off foot-and-mouth disease but he paints a bleak picture for New Zealand farming and our economy if it were to breach our borders.

Peter Walsh:

What is it about stock agents breeding great athletes? Yesterday it was Grant Hobbs (father of Zoe) and today it's the turn of Tom Walsh's dad (a legend in the industry) as we head back to Birmingham on the eve of the shot-put final.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association earns his keep on The Country as he's sent in to defend the humble pine tree.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we talk business, farming and footy.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the cost of living for the dead, the Greens leadership debacle, and how Luxon is handling the heat under the spotlight.

Listen below: