Fonterra has slashed its milk price forecast to well below what most economists were expecting. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive officer Miles Hurrell, to find out more about why the co-op has slashed its milk price forecast.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra comments on a dark day for dairy farmers as the milk forecast price for the 23/24 season is dropped by a gob-smacking $1, down to $7.00.

Max Spence:

The President of New Zealand Rugby is in Dunedin for the Bledisloe test. He has committed his professional career to the agricultural and horticultural sectors. In 2019 he completed 35 years of service with Fruitfed Supplies, a part of PGG Wrightson. He was Chair of the Nelson Bays Rugby Union from 1996 to 2005, Chair of the Tasman Rugby Union for the period 2006 to 2008 and was on the Board of Crusaders Franchise Ltd from 1999 to 2010. He is a life member of the Nelson Bays Sub Union and in 2013 became the first Life Member of the Tasman Rugby Union.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today’s Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we talk farming and footy.

Murray Deaker:

We’re joined in the studio by one of New Zealand sport radio’s biggest names, who reminisces about his 1990s adventures with Mackay, and reveals why he’s made the trip to Dunedin.

Listen below:



