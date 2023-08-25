Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with one of his schoolboy rugby All Black heroes - Bill Osborne.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, warns us of the perils of the ESG concept that is taking over our companies and co-ops.

Bill Osborne:

Time for a fan-boy moment for Mackay. We talk rugby, farming and business with one of his schoolboy rugby All Black heroes.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy. Are we heading from a La Niña frying pan into an El Niño fire?

Tim Myers:

We farewell the retiring chief executive of Norwood, a great supporter of The Country, rural New Zealand, rural rugby and rural charities (such as Farmstrong).

Listen below:







