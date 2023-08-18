Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell, after the co-op announced it’s dropping its milk price forecast for the second time this month.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive comments on the co-op dropping its milk price forecast for the second time this month, due to weak Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction prices. The co-op now expects a milk price for the 2023/24 season in a range of $6.00 - $7.50 per kg, with a midpoint of $6.75 per kg.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster lets us know what’s in store for the weekend.

Kevin “Smiley” Barrett:

The Norwood ambassador and Taranaki dairy farmer, talks about farming and of course, footy, as he has three sons off France for the Rugby World Cup. Plus, he discusses the mystery of Scott Barrett’s missing ute.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host takes a break from his holiday to talk about a tough week for dairy farmers and lightens the mood with appalling golf stories.

Matt Cooper:

New Zealand Rugby Union vice president talks about the Heartland Championship and his own rural upbringing.

Barry Soper:

Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent wraps up another busy and interesting week.

Listen below:



