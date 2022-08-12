Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked a bit of farming and footy with the "Two Stus" - Stu Loe and Stu Duncan.
On with the show:
Barbara Kuriger:
National's agriculture spokesperson has her say on 7.4 per cent food inflation, Three Waters, Groundswell, bothersome backbenchers and political correctness.
Seth Carrier:
NIWA's weather forecaster warns of another serious rainfall event and the prospect of another La Niña summer.
Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:
Today's farmer panel takes us to North Canterbury and the Maniototo, as we talk farming and footy.
Joe Higgins:
It's our monthly look at the livestock market with PGG Wrightson.
Warwick Catto:
An old friend of the show comes to our rescue as Barry Soper goes AWOL.
Listen below: