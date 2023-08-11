Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay keeps it positive with rugby chat. Photo / Alex Cairns

Today on The Country, after a tough week for farmers, Jamie Mackay decided to keep things positive, catching up with the famous former farmer and All Black, Stan Meads, for a yarn about rugby and celebrating the oldest living All Black Roy Roper’s 100th birthday.

On with the show:

Stan Meads:

After a week of bad news, with falling commodity prices and record-low farmer confidence, we thought we’d talk to a famous former farmer and All Black about rugby in Heartland NZ.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

It’s the Dynamic Dangen Duo Panel. The 55th and 54th, respectively, FMG Young Farmers of the Year, and siblings, come from an over-achieving family raised on a Murawai beef farm. Today we talk about challenging times for farmers, young and old, and another Dangen sibling making the headlines.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster - the snow has migrated north. And we’re still waiting for it to stop raining.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri comments on Zespri organic green kiwifruit being recalled in the US after routine testing found listeria. The recall involves 500 trays of the fruit. In an update sent to growers, Zespri said it had traced the kiwifruit through the supply chain to two orchards. All fruit from these orchards were placed on hold and the total amount of fruit impacted is approximately 3380 trays.

