Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay wrapped up Rural Wellness Week with Chair of the National Council of the Rural Support Trust, Neil Bateup.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy on the Big Dry down south.

Neil Bateup:

Waikato dairy farmer and Chair of the National Council of the Rural Support Trust on why farmers need to find their "happy place" and go there.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Warnie's funeral, the Lismore floods and why Queensland needs more water storage.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI talks about helping farmers through the weather extremes and a renewed focus on biosecurity with our borders about to open.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the possible return of the protestors to Parliament and whether Winnie and Matua Shane have found a political itch to scratch to get them back to Wellington.

