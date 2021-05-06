The Country - Fine edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum requested tunes from the Fine Young Cannibals, because the weather forecast everywhere is ... fine.

On with the show:

Peter McBride:

We asked Fonterra's Chairman to explain this morning's somewhat complex announcement on changing the co-op's capital structure and why it could give farmers greater financial flexibility.

Andrew Hoggard:

We asked the President of Federated Farmers (and Manawatū dairy farmer) for his response to today's capital structure announcement from Fonterra.

Judith Collins:

National's reinvigorated leader was relishing the ammunition she'd been given to fire shots at the government in the form of Trevor Mallard, a pay freeze for the public sector and a separatist health and political system.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer offered drought-affected farmers some first-hand tips on mental health resilience.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent commented on covid, sexed semen, green hydrogen plants and dubious Australian sportsmen.

Listen below:

