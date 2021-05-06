The Country - Fine edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum requested tunes from the Fine Young Cannibals, because the weather forecast everywhere is ... fine.

On with the show:

Peter McBride:

We asked Fonterra's Chairman to explain this morning's somewhat complex announcement on changing the co-op's capital structure and why it could give farmers greater financial flexibility.

Andrew Hoggard:

We asked the President of Federated Farmers (and Manawatū dairy farmer) for his response to today's capital structure announcement from Fonterra.

Judith Collins:

National's reinvigorated leader was relishing the ammunition she'd been given to fire shots at the government in the form of Trevor Mallard, a pay freeze for the public sector and a separatist health and political system.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer offered drought-affected farmers some first-hand tips on mental health resilience.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent commented on covid, sexed semen, green hydrogen plants and dubious Australian sportsmen.

