The Country - Farmstrong edition

On the show today, Jamie Mackay announced a new partnership between Farmstrong and The Country, to encourage good rural mental health.
On with the show:
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader comments on the issues of the day including: Level 2 or 2.5, vaccine rollout, terror laws, Judith Collins and support for business owners and employers.
Gerard Vaughan:
Today on The Country we announce a special and exciting new partnership with Farmstrong, as we look to foster and encourage good rural mental health.
Have a listen to Gerard's interview below:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert has a challenging spring week in store for many of us.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
Listen below: