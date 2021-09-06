The Country - Farmstrong edition

On the show today, Jamie Mackay announced a new partnership between Farmstrong and The Country, to encourage good rural mental health.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on the issues of the day including: Level 2 or 2.5, vaccine rollout, terror laws, Judith Collins and support for business owners and employers.

Gerard Vaughan:

Today on The Country we announce a special and exciting new partnership with Farmstrong, as we look to foster and encourage good rural mental health.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has a challenging spring week in store for many of us.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

