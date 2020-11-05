The Country - Election edition

Today on The Country it was all about the US Presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy (and native New Yorker) forecasts a big high over Delamare and a Biden victory in the US election.

Judith Collins:

In our first chat since her heavy election defeat, we congratulate National's leader for being a gracious loser and suggest other political leaders could take a leaf from her book. We also ask what she's going to do to rejuvenate and revitalize her party's flagging fortunes, starting with the leadership.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank reviews the bank's just-released November Agri-business Monthly Report which sees the primary sector performing remarkably well despite all the economic and Covid uncertainty around the globe.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the State of Origin, the state of the American election and state of world trade after relationships with China continue to sour.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel ponders getting new entrants in to agriculture and next week's AgFest rural event in Greymouth.

