The Country - Dry edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Banks Peninsula farmer Mark Hutchinson, who says 2020 was the second-driest year in a century.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

The National Party leader shared her thoughts on Five Eyes and a separatist health system that she said should be about poverty, not race.

Mark Hutchinson:

Things are tough in Canterbury. We updated the latest with a drought-affected Banks Peninsula farmer who said 2020 was the second-driest year in a century.

Mike Petersen:

The Central Hawkes Bay farmer, is also a former Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ, and a former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy . He talked about the challenges of trade with China and the challenges of droughts.

Corina Jordan:

Beef + Lamb NZ's GM North Island explained why the organisation had renewed its call for the low slope map for stock exclusion to be fixed.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent fired a shot across our bow about standing shoulder to shoulder with our Anzac mates.

Listen below: