The Country - Digger edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got all excited about diggers, talking to Alan Dippie about Wheels at Wanaka.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
The gloves come off with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade as we debate new taxes, freshwater reforms, foreign workers and paying back the wage subsidy.
Prof Keith Woodford:
What is regenerative agriculture? We ask one of New Zealand's most learned farming academics.
Nathan Penny:
Is a Westpac Rural Economist who comments on interest and exchange rates and what's the best segment of the primary sector to invest in?
Alan Dippie:
You can't beat getting down and dirty with a digger and that's why you need to go to Wheels at Wanaka for Easter 2021.
