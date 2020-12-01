The Country - Digger edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got all excited about diggers, talking to Alan Dippie about Wheels at Wanaka.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves come off with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade as we debate new taxes, freshwater reforms, foreign workers and paying back the wage subsidy.

Prof Keith Woodford:

What is regenerative agriculture? We ask one of New Zealand's most learned farming academics.

Nathan Penny:

Is a Westpac Rural Economist who comments on interest and exchange rates and what's the best segment of the primary sector to invest in?

Alan Dippie:

You can't beat getting down and dirty with a digger and that's why you need to go to Wheels at Wanaka for Easter 2021.

