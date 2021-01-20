The Country - Dairy edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Emma Higgins and Fonterra's Miles Hurrell, to go over the results from the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra comments on a great GDT auction overnight (up 4.8 per cent, WMP +2.2 per cent, SMP +7 per cent) and he reluctantly accepts a comparison to Kane "Steady the Ship" Williamson.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel ponders the tragedy of quad bike deaths, the passing of a farming legend, pressure on sheep/beef/venison prices and whether they'll miss Trump.

Joe Higgins:

It's our monthly PGG Wrightson livestock report with the Mid/South Canterbury regional manager.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst digs deeper into the reasons why the commodity prices have surged in the first two GDT auctions of the 2021 calendar year.

Ben Noll:

Our NIWA weather guy talks about a polar blast in the south, wicked winds in the middle, the dry in the north and we say good riddance to Trump.

Listen below: