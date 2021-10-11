The Country - Countdown edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay started counting down the top 100 Rabobank Farm Tracks.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

It's hard to say who's more outraged about the Covid lockdown in Northland. The Country's host or arguably Northland's most infamous and long-standing citizen.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. We ask how lambing and calving, respectively, went for our two panellists now that they're in the rear vision mirror. Plus, is one of them looking for geographical asylum in the South Island?

Peter Hynes:

Yesterday was World Mental Health Day. This week is Ag Mental Health Week. Today we head to Cork, Ireland, to catch up with the Irish dairy farmer who founded it in 2020 after realising the UK and Ireland lost more farmers to suicide than farm accidents.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says some rough stuff is coming our way.

