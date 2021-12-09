The Country - Countdown edition

Today Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Tessa Prentice launched The Country's Countdown to Christmas for 2021.
On with the show:
Tangaroa Walker:
Following on from a raft of Covid cancellations for rural events (including the Golden Shears yesterday) we catch up with a man who is bringing the cancelled Canterbury A&P Show to our screens on Sunday morning.
Emma Higgins:
With the release of Rabobank's latest Dairy Quarterly Report, its senior dairy analyst drops her Xmas Grinch persona to lift the bank's forecast milk price for the 21/22 season to $8-80.
Peter Newbold:
We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate. Plus, we preview a special day in Temuka tomorrow for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur who says history could repeat with Christopher Luxon being the next David Lange plus he nominates his Rural Person/s of the Year.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent says goodbye to $1/litre milk and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce says hello to Covid-19.
Listen below: