The Country - Cold edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Phil Duncan about a polar blast that could threaten livestock.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert said the wind chill from today's polar blast could be enough to kill adult livestock. But it will be short-lived.

David Seymour:

Act's high-flying leader talked about his reception at Fieldays, the Ute Tax, hate speech and the government's Covid response.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive said the strong pricing outlook for New Zealand's key agricultural products had driven a third consecutive lift in New Zealand farmer confidence in the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey. Government policy and labour shortages remained the main sources of concern.

Lynda Coppersmith:

The chief executive of Young Farmers previewed the FMG Young Farmer Grand Final which gets underway in Christchurch on Thursday.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

