The Country - Cold edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Phil Duncan about a polar blast that could threaten livestock.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert said the wind chill from today's polar blast could be enough to kill adult livestock. But it will be short-lived.
David Seymour:
Act's high-flying leader talked about his reception at Fieldays, the Ute Tax, hate speech and the government's Covid response.
Todd Charteris:
Rabobank's chief executive said the strong pricing outlook for New Zealand's key agricultural products had driven a third consecutive lift in New Zealand farmer confidence in the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey. Government policy and labour shortages remained the main sources of concern.
Lynda Coppersmith:
The chief executive of Young Farmers previewed the FMG Young Farmer Grand Final which gets underway in Christchurch on Thursday.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
