The Country - Christopher Luxon edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the National Party's new leader Christopher Luxon.

Christopher Luxon:

In his capacity as the new National Party leader, Christopher Luxon makes his first appearance on The Country. Today, in our "get to know Christopher" interview, we cover his seven houses, being a Christian, liking country music, his view on farming and farmers, Simon Bridges, Judith Collins, Todd Muller, Barbara Kuriger, Penny Simmonds, and just who are his favourite politicians.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who's been buoyed by recently walking the Routeburn track with a bunch of North Island urban dwellers and by their positive views on farming. We also look at the sky-rocketing price of fertiliser and a change at the top of the National Party.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the weekend.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel talk a bit of farming and footy.

