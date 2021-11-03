The Country - Cheese edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra's chief financial officer Marc Rivers about a positive GDT auction, where cheese jumped 14.1 per cent.

On with the show:

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's chief financial officer comments on another rip-snorting GDT auction (up 4.3 per cent) with cheese leading the charge at a very tasty 14.1 per cent.

Jane Smith:

This week the outspoken North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist says The Country's host might have got it wrong over his comments around the timing of the Groundswell protest.

Winston Peters:

He put them there and now he's putting the boot in. The former Deputy Prime Minister launches a full-scale attack on the government.

Genevieve Steven:

We head to a North Canterbury sheep and beef farm to talk to a Rabobank Ag Analyst (and 2021 Zanda McDonald Award finalist) about the bank's latest NZ Agribusiness Monthly Report - A slow start to new season growth.

Rhys Roberts:

With news yesterday of the covid-related postponement of the Zanda McDonald Award until February 2022, we talk to our fourth and final New Zealand finalist.

