The Country - Challenge edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay challenged Sam "Lashes" Casey to a sheep drenching and a tree planting competition. What could possibly go wrong?

On with the show:

Sam Whitelock:

We missed him last week for Rural Mental Health Week but we always get our man here on The Country. So today we hear from an All Blacks legend, Hawke's Bay farmer and the ambassador for the rural mental health charity, Farmstrong.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University. Today we talk about New Zealand Agrifood Week, the domestic timber shortage, Winston Peters and the Suez Canal crisis.

Phil Duncan:

It's dry! We ask when it's going to rain?

Ele Ludemann:

Is a high-profile North Otago farmer who shares her very moving mental health story.

Darren Stenning:

Ecolab's Otago/Southland Sales Manager announces the winner of the Queenstown getaway for four courtesy of the new formulation Hibitane 2 Plus Teat Spray promotion.

Listen below: