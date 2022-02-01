The Country - Carbon farming edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, to get his take on carbon farming.

Phil Duncan:

West Coasters are urged to avoid the backcountry this week...as severe weather looms. But what about the rest of us?

Stuart Nash:

The Forestry Minister gives us his take on carbon farming with his op-ed - Right tree, right place, right reasons - changes underway in farm forestry.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist is living up to his "Pollyanna" moniker by predicting a 5 per cent lift in tonight's GDT auction.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We catch up with our UK correspondent upon his return from two regenerative agriculture conferences in the US (Louisville and Wichita), plus we talk about Boris and Covid.

