The Country - Bicycle edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Sir John Kirwan, who was spending the day on his bike to raise money for the Westpac Rescue chopper.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association commented on the proverbial "log jam" at our ports and some of the labour issues facing the industry in getting the product harvested, transported, loaded and shipped to market.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood Panel featured the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we talked farming, footy, tractors and chooks.

Sir John Kirwan:

We found a rugby knight who was spending a day on the bike to raise money for the Westpac Rescue chopper.

Damian McKenzie:

On the eve of the big Super Rugby final, we talked to one player who will have a big bearing on the outcome. Plus, we asked him when was the last time he milked the cows on his family's Southland dairy farm?

Barry Soper:

Our political editor pondered the Trevor Mallard saga and the public sector pay freeze for our police, nurses and teachers.

